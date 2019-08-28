Patriots trade for Ravens OL Jermaine Eluemunor in exchange for draft pick

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are busy making trades Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:09 p.m. ET): The Ravens have made the trade official. The Patriots will send an undisclosed draft pick to Baltimore.

We have traded OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the New England Patriots for an undisclosed draft pick, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/tXVPFJHVTC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2019

Soon after Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Korey Cunningham announced on his Instagram page that he had been dealt to the Patriots, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported New England had acquired offensive tackle/guard Jermaine Eluemunor in a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Breaking: #Patriots are trading for Ravens G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, league source confirms. Story soon on @BGlobeSports — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 28, 2019

Jermaine Eluemunor had the inside track for the Ravens' left guard spot after working there all spring. But he failed the conditioning test, struggled with false starts and repeatedly missed practices with injuries. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 28, 2019

Eluemunor has played two seasons for the Ravens after being selected by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He's made three starts for the Ravens (two at right guard and one at left tackle) and played guard and tackle in college at Texas A&M. Eluemunor is listed at 6-foot-4 and 338 pounds.

