Patriots to trade for Raiders OT Trent Brown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Patriots are trading for Raiders OT Trent Brown, according to reports. New England will send the Raiders a 2022 fifth-round pick for Brown and a 2022 seventh-round pick. Brown played for the Patriots in 2018 but has spent the last two seasons with the Raiders

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots to trade for Raiders OT Trent Brown

    The trade could have a ricochet effect on the offensive line.

  • Report: Patriots reacquire 2018 Super Bowl OT Trent Brown from Raiders

    Trent Brown is reportedly returning to New England after two roller coaster years with the Raiders.

  • Lap 1: All in at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Lap 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway started with crazy shuffling and hard racing for the NASCAR Cup Series.

  • Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut with Bills

    Center Mitch Morse will be taking less money to stick with the Bills in 2021. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Morse has agreed to a pay cut. Morse will cut his salary by nearly $2 million as part of the deal and can earn some of it back through incentives. Under the original [more]

  • Jalen Hurts on Carson Wentz trade: Ain’t too much of my business

    Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly is putting out word he wants Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. The Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts, a deal that becomes official next week, to set the stage for Hurts to take over as the starting quarterback. Whether he has competition or not, Hurts [more]

  • The Patriots reportedly traded for Trent Brown, which could speak to their free agency plan

    Are the Patriots expecting turnover on the offensive line?

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • Fan-Made STAR WARS Dejarik Set Is a 3D Printed Delight

    This fan-made, 3D printed, hand-painted copy of Star Wars iconic holochess game, dejarik, looks good enough to risk playing Chewbacca. The post Fan-Made STAR WARS Dejarik Set Is a 3D Printed Delight appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Report: Giants expected to use franchise tag on Leonard Williams

    The New York Giants will use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams for the second straight season.

  • Trent Brown, Patriots players react to Pro Bowler's reported trade to New England

    Judging by Trent Brown's Instagram activity, the offensive tackle is pretty excited about reuniting with the Patriots in a trade with the Raiders.

  • A Patriots trade could bring Bengals one step closer to Joe Thuney in free agency

    Joe Thuney to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency might just happen now that the New England Patriots made a trade.

  • Veteran starter David Price offers to move to the bullpen if it helps the Dodgers

    David Price, who opted out of the 2020 season, has made 311 starts in 12 illustrious seasons. He offered to be a reliever if it's best for the Dodgers.

  • Kylie Jenner’s Logo-Coated Minidress & Pink Thigh-High Boots Elevate the Monochrome Trend

    Her Barbie pink boots were one of her wildest picks to date.

  • Erik Jones drives No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro to 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Erik Jones rounded out the top 10 in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The top-10 finish for Jones added 27 points to his season total. Jones started in 29th position. The sixth-year driver has collected two career victories, with 33 top-five finishes and 63 results inside […]

  • PSG fans unveil banner attacking Shakira in Paris before Barcelona matchup

    Shakira fans rushed to Twitter with #RespectShakira to defend her after a banner essentially calling her a prostitute surfaced in Paris on Sunday.

  • WFT places franchise tag on G Brandon Scherff for 2nd straight season

    The Washington Football Team knows a thing or two about racking up franchise tags.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Report: Titans trade OL Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins after rough rookie season

    The former first round pick played just four snaps all year, and tweeted he was "done with" Tennessee last month.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros

    Nadal's dominance on the red claycourts in Paris is unmatched, the Spaniard picking up his 13th French Open trophy last year to match Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Two of those 13 victories on centre court have come against Austrian Thiem, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year.