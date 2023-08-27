Patriots trade Pierre Strong Jr. to Browns for Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

As NFL teams prepare to pare down their rosters to 53 players, the Patriots and Browns have exchanged two players who weren't likely to make their previous teams but may make their new teams.

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. is on the way to Cleveland and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. is on the way to New England after the Browns and Patriots agreed to a trade today.

The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played mostly on special teams as a rookie.

Wheatley spent last season on the Browns' practice squad but has never played in a regular-season NFL game. He is the son of Tyrone Wheatley, the former Giants first-round draft pick who spent last year as the Broncos' running backs coach and was hired this year as the head coach at Wayne State.