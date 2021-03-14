Patriots trade OT Marcus Cannon to Texans in draft pick swap

The Telegraph

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are to give financial support to the charity that defended her during a bitter row with Piers Morgan over her admission to having had suicidal thoughts. The Duke and Duchess's Archewell Foundation has named the mental health charity Mind as among a number of new causes it will be supporting, along with campaigners for racial justice. It made the announcement on Friday, less than a week after the couple’s extraordinary interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast, in which the Duchess revealed that she had suffered from suicidal thoughts when she was a working royal. Following the interview’s broadcast Mr Morgan told Good Morning Britain viewers that he "didn't believe a word" of what she told the US chat show host, including her claim that she received no support from Buckingham Palace when experiencing suicidal feelings.