Patriots trade for Mohamed Sanu

The Patriots won easily against the Jets on Monday night and have a historically good point differential through seven games, but that’s not stopping them from making a move to add talent to the team.

According to multiple reports that have been confirmed by PFT, the Patriots have agreed to a deal with the Falcons that will send wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to New England. Those reports peg the compensation going back to Atlanta as a second-round pick.

Sanu, who played at Rutgers with the McCourty brothers and Pats assistant Steve Belichick, has been mentioned as a potential Patriots trade target at other points in the past. He has 33 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown this year and caught at least 59 passes in each of his first three seasons with the Falcons.

He’s also thrown touchdown passes in the last two seasons and has thrown for four touchdowns over the course of a career that started in 2012. Such versatility is always prized in New England and Sanu’s consistency as a receiver should be welcome for a unit that’s had a lot of players on and off the roster at various points this year.