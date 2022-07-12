Patriots to trade former 1st-rounder N’Keal Harry to Bears for 7th-round pick

The Patriots have traded WR N’Keal Harry to the Bears for a 2024 7th round pick, as @MikeGarafolo & @RapSheet reported. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 12, 2022

The New England Patriots are trading wide receiver N’Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, per multiple reports.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Harry appeared in 33 games over his three seasons in New England, making 17 starts. He leaves the Pats with 57 career receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s a disappointing end to Harry’s brief tenure in New England, but the Bears are getting a young pass-catcher with some upside for next to nothing.

