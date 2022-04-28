Should Patriots trade first-round pick for WR Deebo Samuel?

Should Pats trade for Deebo Samuel? Curran, Perry and Breer weigh in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If Deebo Samuel truly wants out of San Francisco, there's a chance he'll be traded during Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The star wide receiver reportedly requested to be traded from the 49ers, making him an intriguing option for teams entering the draft looking for an offensive upgrade. The New England Patriots could use another weapon for second-year quarterback Mac Jones, but would it be smart to splurge for Samuel?

Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and Albert Breer shared their thoughts ahead of the draft, and Curran isn't a fan of the idea.

"Would not do it because you want to get a first-round pick at a premium position and have him under contract for multiple years," Curran said Thursday on Early Edition. "Deebo Samuel wants the dough and he doesn't want to be used in various ways, so I'd steer clear."

Perry agrees with Curran's take given the cost it would take to acquire Samuel and keep him in New England.

"I would too, just because you're not only talking about giving up the 21st overall pick. You're talking about giving up the 21st overall pick and then paying Deebo Samuel maybe $23 million a year," Perry said. "He's a great player. I love him, he's one of my favorite players in the entire league. I just think that the cost is so great, especially at a position that is so deep now year after year in the draft. You should be able to get a cheaper player."

Breer believes as long as Samuel is willing to embrace the receiver/running back role he played in San Francisco, the Patriots should consider making a move.

"I'd give it some real thought," Breer said. "I mean, this is the window when you can do that. That window's not going to stay open forever. What I would want to make sure is that he's willing to play the role he played in San Francisco, because if this becomes, 'I view myself as a receiver and I want to be a guy who has 1,500 yards through the air, and you can only hand the ball to me two to three times a game,' to me that's problematic.

"If there are preconditions on him coming here like that, then I think I'd probably walk away from it. But if he's willing to do what he did in San Francisco, he's a really unique player. It would be unprecedented for them though to give up not only premium draft capital, but also hand a guy a contract at the same time."

Samuel caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns last season. The 26-year-old also tallied 59 carries for 365 yards and eight TDs.

The Patriots own the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.