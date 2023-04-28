Patriots trade down, select CB Christian Gonzalez from Oregon in NFL Draft's first round

After trading away their No. 14 pick to Pittsburg for a pair of lower picks, the Patriots on Thursday night drafted Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17.

The Patriots entered the night holding the No. 14 selection but swapped first-round picks with Pittsburgh, getting a fourth-round pick (120th overall) from the Steelers.

The 6-foot-1, 197-pound All-Pac-12 performer had four interceptions and seven passes defensed in 2022 and showcased his explosiveness at the NFL combine, running a 4.38 40-yard dash, posting a 41½-inch vertical leap and broad jumping 11 feet, 1 inch. Given the value here – Gonzalez was widely projected as a top-10 selection – and his ability to play man or zone, he's a good fit for a team that needs help at corner .. especially at a time when New England will be in the unfamiliar position of facing a superior quarterback in all of its divisional games.

Gonzalez, who transferred to Oregon after two seasons at Colorado, has a versatile skillset and was effective both in coverage and against the run, notching four interceptions and 50 tackles last season. He fills an immediate need for the Patriots, who were looking for a cornerback to pair with Jonathan Jones.

New England ran its streak of making at least one trade during the draft to 19 years. During coach Bill Belichick's tenure, the Patriots have declined to make a draft-day trade only once, in 2004.

With the 14th pick they received from the Patriots, the Steelers drafted 6-5, 311-pound offensive lineman Broderick Jones from Georgia. Jones was very likely on the New York Jets' draft board, but the move allowed another team to snag the lineman one spot before the Jets picked at No. 15.

The Pats will enter Day 2 of the draft holding 11 remaining picks and are set to pick 15th in the second round (46th overall) and 13th in the third round (76th overall). New England holds at least one pick in every round except for the fifth.

The draft resumes Friday night at 7 with Rounds 2 and 3.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: New England Patriots select CB Christian Gonzalez from Oregon