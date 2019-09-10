Patriots trade Demaryius Thomas to Jets

Demaryius Thomas is leaving New England having never played a game there.

Thomas, the veteran wide receiver who was with the Patriots this offseason but did not play in Week One, is being traded to the Jets, according to multiple reports.

The Jets are sending a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to New England in the deal.

Jets head coach Adam Gase was the Broncos’ wide receivers coach while Thomas spent his first three NFL seasons in Denver, and then Gase spent two more years as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator. Thomas played his best football when playing for Gase.

Now Gase will see how much Thomas has left. At the age of 31 and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury last year, Thomas is no longer the player he once was. But he still may be able to contribute in a place where he already knows the offense.