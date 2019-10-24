Patriots trade DE Michael Bennett to Cowboys for late pick

The Michael Bennett experiment in New England did not work out as planned.

The outspoken defensive end is moving on to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots traded Bennett for a seventh-round pick that can improve to a sixth-round selection in 2021, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Bennett’s versatility will be an asset to the Cowboys’ defensive line. It ends a short stint in New England for Bennett, who was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Michael Bennett was frustrated

On Wednesday, Bennett elaborated on his one-game suspension, which came from a disagreement with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

“It’s America, you can voice your opinion about certain situations,” Bennett said, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. “That’s what I did.

“I didn’t take away nothing. I got suspended. Lost money. What am I supposed to take away from that? There’s no love lost.”

Bennett was asked if he was happy in New England.

“It is what it is,” he said.

Bennett was always an odd fit with the Patriots. He likes to speak his mind and the Patriots don’t like their players to say anything candid.

Back in March the Patriots acquired Bennett and a 2020 seventh-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2020 fifth-round pick. The Patriots were willing to take a small loss on the investment to move Bennett to Dallas.

The New England Patriots traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Cowboys. (Getty Images)

Bennett lands on another team

Bennett is now on his fourth team in less than two calendar years. His very successful run with the Seattle Seahawks ended after the 2017 season. He spent a season in Philadelphia, less than a season in New England and moves onto Dallas.

Bennett is a three-time Pro Bowler but didn’t have much impact with the Patriots. He had 2.5 sacks in six games, starting only one of them. The Patriots have the best defense in the NFL, and will probably be fine without Bennett.

The pairing just didn’t work out. Most teams wouldn’t admit that so easily and move on, but the Patriots were ready to send Bennett to another team in which he could be happier.

