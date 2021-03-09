A Patriots trade could bring Bengals one step closer to Joe Thuney in free agency

Maybe Joe Thuney hitting free agency and signing with the Cincinnati Bengals isn’t so outlandish after all.

Thuney is one of Cincinnati’s top potential targets this offseason merely because he’s one of the top guards in the NFL. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a local guy, either.

But the New England Patriots have roughly $72 million in cap space, so even hitting Thuney with a second tag was on the table.

Now…maybe not so much. Ahead of free agency, the Patriots struck a deal with Las Vegas to re-acquire offensive tackle Trent Brown, who then agreed to a new contract worth $11 million.

Granted, that $11 million doesn’t eat too much into New England’s cap space. But offensive linemen will now be four of the top 10 highest cap hits for the Patriots in 2021 before anything happens with Thuney and the team has other costly needs to address — including quarterback.

Meaning, Thuney could easily slip to market, where he’s been predicted to sign with the Bengals multiple times. He really is that good and on a free-agent big board, should be close to No. 1 for a team looking to do everything it can to protect Joe Burrow. The Patriots potentially just helped the Bengals in this pursuit.

