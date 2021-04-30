Patriots trade up to take Christian Barmore

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Patriots stood pat in the first round of the 2021 draft and landed quarterback Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick.

They did not stand pat in the second round. New England traded up with the Bengals to take Jones’ Alabama teammate Christian Barmore with the 38th overall pick.

Cincinnati picked up the 46th, 122nd, and 139th picks as part of the deal.

Barmore had 63 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons as a defensive tackle at Alabama. He was the MVP for Alabama’s defense in their national championship victory over Ohio State and now he’ll be part of the Patriots’ effort to make it back to the postseason.

