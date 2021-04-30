Patriots trade up in 2nd round to take Alabama DT Christian Barmore in 2021 NFL draft

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots traded up to the 38th overall pick in the second round to take Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. He is the first defensive tackle to go in the this year’s draft. And Bill Belichick has gone 2 of 2 with draft prospects from Alabama, with the team’s first-round pick being quarterback Mac Jones.

To move up to No. 38, the Patriots sent the 46th, 122nd and 139th picks to the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Barmore, at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, spent his freshman year as a redshirt, but had a major role in his two years on the field. He had 26 tackles, two sacks and two pass-breakups in 2019 and had 37 tackles, eight sacks and three breakups in 2020.

He will join a group of defensive tackles which includes Davon Godchaux, Larwrence Guy, Henry Anderson, Byron Cowart, Akeem Spence and Nick Thurman, among others.

6 things Patriots fans should know about QB Mac Jones

