The Patriots could have gone a lot of directions with the 23rd overall choice. It should come as no surprise that they didn’t select anybody.

Bill Belichick traded the choice to the Chargers, getting the 37th and 71st overall selections in return. Those picks are in the second and third rounds Friday.

So while the Patriots won’t draft Thursday night, the Chargers get another first-rounder. They selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert sixth overall and used the No. 23 choice on Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray.

He helps a position that had question marks.

The Chargers got Drue Tranquill in the fourth round last year, and he played 15 games and started three last season. But they let Thomas Davis go, and Jatavis Brown left for the Eagles.

Denzel Perryman is entering the final year of his contract.

Patriots trade 23rd choice to the Chargers, who take Kenneth Murray originally appeared on Pro Football Talk