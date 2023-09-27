Advertisement

Patriots’ top 10 offensive players in Week 3, per PFF grades

The New England Patriots had just enough of an offensive pulse to squeak out an ugly 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

Make no mistake, Sunday’s game was all about Matthew Judon and the rest of the Patriots defense throwing on the red cape and saving the day. But there were still solid efforts made on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Quarterback Mac Jones was efficient and didn’t turn the ball over. A third tight end emerged as a legitimate offensive threat for New England. And the offensive line put up a better fight than expected against a Jets defensive front that ranks among the best in football.

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but the Patriots offense hasn’t come close to reaching its full potential. Here are the Patriots’ top-10 offensive players from Week 3, according to their Pro Football Focus grades.

DeVante Parker

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Grade:  57.8

Demario Douglas

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade:  59.9

Mike Gesicki

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade:  60.8

Mac Jones

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Grade:  61.0

Hunter Henry

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Grade:  63.0

Kendrick Bourne

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade:  66.8

Ezekiel Elliott

Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images

Grade:  67.9

David Andrews

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Grade:  77.8

Pharaoh Brown

Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images

Grade:  93.4

Trent Brown

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 93.9

