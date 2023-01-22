Patriots’ top 10 highest-graded defensive players in 2022, per PFF
Defense was the calling card for the New England Patriots throughout the 2022 season, and the unit almost single-handedly carried them to the Promised Land.
The fact that they still had a fighting chance of punching their ticket to the postseason dance in the regular season finale is testament to that statement. New England set a franchise record and led the league with seven turnovers returned for touchdowns.
Opposing teams may not have feared the offense, but they knew they had a fight on their hands when lining up across from coach Bill Belichick’s defense.
Linebacker Matthew Judon went from star to superstar, and Josh Uche started living up to his elite potential. Even rookies corners Marcus Jones and Jack Jones were heavily involved and productive on the defensive side of the ball. Also, the incredible pairing of safeties Devin McCourty and Kyle Dugger on the backend was like something out of a quarterback’s nightmares.
Here are the top 10 highest-graded Patriots defensive players, according to Pro Football Focus.
10. Devin McCourty
AP Photo/John Locher
Grade: 70.0
9. Jahlani Tavai
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Grade: 73.5
7T. Adrian Phillips
Nick Grace/Getty Images
Grade: 73.6
7T. Matthew Judon
AP Photo/Justin Berl
Grade: 73.6
6. Jack Jones
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Grade: 74.7
5. Deatrich Wise Jr.
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 74.9
4. Jabrill Peppers
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 75.0
3. Kyle Dugger
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Grade: 78.4
2. Ja'Whaun Bentley
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 79.6
1. Josh Uche
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 83.1