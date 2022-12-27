Patriots’ top 10 defensive players in Week 16, according to PFF

Defense doesn’t always win championships, especially if the offense continues to get in its own way. Such has been the case for the New England Patriots this season.

Nothing changed in the Week 16 matchup with a Cincinnati Bengals team that was believed to be the hottest team in football headed into Gillette Stadium.

Yet, the Patriots defense forced three turnovers, including a pick-six, on quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ prolific offense, along with holding them scoreless for the entire second half.

Of course, none of it mattered in the end as the game ended on a fourth-quarter turnover from running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the red zone. Pro Football Focus graded all of the players on the defensive side of the ball for the Patriots in the Christmas Eve loss to Cincinnati.

Here are the top-10 graded players.

Matthew Judon

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Grade: 90.2

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 75.9

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 74.4

Jahlani Tavai

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Grade: 74.0

Adrian Phillips

Nick Grace/Getty Images

Grade: 73.4

Christian Barmore

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Grade: 69.1

Anfernee Jennings

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Grade: 68.9

Jabrill Peppers

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 67.1

Josh Uche

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Grade: 66.1

Jonathan Jones

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 61.7

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire