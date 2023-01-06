Patriots’ top 10 defensive players in Week 17, according to PFF

There is no question that the defense has been the strength of the New England Patriots this season.

If defense wins championships, then the Patriots could be an interesting team if they somehow manage to sneak into the wild card round of the playoffs.

Of course, that would mean they’d have to upset the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday, which will be a daunting task unless the Bills decide to rest their starters. But then again, the Patriots defense did shut Josh Allen and company out for the entire second half of their first meeting back in Week 13.

And they also sparked a comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Sure, the Dolphins didn’t have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, but they still had the explosive receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle against a Patriots secondary battered with injuries.

And this still happened.

Kyle Dugger was one of several Patriots defensive playmakers that shined in the team’s 23-21 victory over the Dolphins. Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-graded defensive players for the Patriots, according to Pro Football Focus, from Week 17.

Christian Barmore

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 90.8

[listicle id=134393]

Carl Davis

AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Grade: 81.3

Kyle Dugger

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Grade: 80.1

Raekwon McMillan

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Grade: 79.9

Jonathan Jones

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Grade: 76.7

Davon Godchaux

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 72.3

Myles Bryant

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 71.3

Jabrill Peppers

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 70.0

Anfernee Jennings

Story continues

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Grade: 69.0

Matthew Judon

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Grade: 66.4

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire