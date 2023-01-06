Patriots’ top 10 defensive players in Week 17, according to PFF
There is no question that the defense has been the strength of the New England Patriots this season.
If defense wins championships, then the Patriots could be an interesting team if they somehow manage to sneak into the wild card round of the playoffs.
Of course, that would mean they’d have to upset the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday, which will be a daunting task unless the Bills decide to rest their starters. But then again, the Patriots defense did shut Josh Allen and company out for the entire second half of their first meeting back in Week 13.
And they also sparked a comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Sure, the Dolphins didn’t have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, but they still had the explosive receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle against a Patriots secondary battered with injuries.
And this still happened.
Dugger doing the thing 💥
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Ucx9VbQFd5
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2023
Kyle Dugger was one of several Patriots defensive playmakers that shined in the team’s 23-21 victory over the Dolphins. Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-graded defensive players for the Patriots, according to Pro Football Focus, from Week 17.
Christian Barmore
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 90.8
[listicle id=134393]
Carl Davis
AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper
Grade: 81.3
Kyle Dugger
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Grade: 80.1
Raekwon McMillan
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Grade: 79.9
Jonathan Jones
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 76.7
Davon Godchaux
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 72.3
Myles Bryant
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 71.3
Jabrill Peppers
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 70.0
Anfernee Jennings
Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Grade: 69.0
Matthew Judon
Winslow Townson/Getty Images
Grade: 66.4