Patriots' Tom Brady voted QB players least want to face in big game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There's been a lot of talk this season about how New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't as good as he used to be, and while that might be the case, he still strikes a lot of fear into opposing players.

The Athletic recently conducted a poll of NFL defensive players asking them to rank quarterbacks in different categories. One of the categories was "which quarterback would you least like to face in a big game?" and the answer won't shock you.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brady won with 52 percent of the vote. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came in second at 32 percent.

Here's what The Athletic said about the voting (81 total votes):

Our view: This was, predictably, split between Brady and Rodgers, with Brady prevailing with 42 total votes to Rodgers' 26. There was a gigantic margin between those two and the third-place finisher, potential 2018 NFL MVP Drew Brees, who had six votes. One player who voted for Rodgers said the Green Bay QB has "ice in his veins."

Another category was "which quarterback would you most like to face in a big game" and Brady was No. 1 in that, too, with 18 percent of the vote (72 votes). The logic behind picking Brady for this category, as explained by The Athletic, was players wanting to go up against the best, which is what you'd expect from any competitive player.

Brady is 41 years old and doesn't have the same physical skills that he did a decade ago, but when the game is on the line, players across the league know the Patriots quarterback still is the last guy you want to see walking onto the field for a game-winning drive.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.