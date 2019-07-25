Tom Brady merchandise continues to fly off the shelves as the Patriots quarterback enters his 20th NFL season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The NFL Players Association revealed the top 50 player sales for NFL-branded merchandise from March 1, 2019 - May 31, 2019, and Brady topped the list.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Bears linebacker Khalil Mack, Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield rounded out the top five.

Brady is no stranger to the No. 1 spot on the NFL player sales list. The soon-to-be 42-year-old also had the most sales throughout the last two seasons.

Other Patriots cracking the top 50 were Julian Edelman (15th), Rob Gronkowski (17th), and Stephon Gilmore (50th).

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' Tom Brady tops NFL player sales list yet again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston