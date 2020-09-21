Patriots, Tom Brady voice support for James White after parents' car crash

New England Patriots running back James White was pronounced inactive for Sunday’s game, and the reason was truly awful.

White’s parents were reportedly in a car crash earlier Sunday. His father, Tyrone, did not survive. His mother is reportedly in critical condition.

White understandably wasn’t able to play against the Seattle Seahawks after being given the news, but his presence was still felt early in the game.

James White’s current and former teammates rally around RB

Patriots safety Devin McCourty opened Sunday Night Football with a pick-six, and immediately ran to the end zone camera to send a message.

“2-8, we love you bro,” McCourty said, referring to White’s jersey number.

2-8, we love you, bro!



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOCxE592iU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020

Russell Wilson, the Patriots’ opponent on Sunday, also sent out a tweet of support to White before the game. The two were college teammates at Wisconsin.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

Many more of White’s former teammates in New England and Wisconsin, plus some other NFL players, took to Twitter to support White. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was particularly effusive about a running back that caught many of his passes in the last six years:

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

.@SweetFeet_White Love you and your family. The best people I’ve known. We’re all with you through this. #Family — Chris Borland (@ChrisBorland_) September 20, 2020

Prayers On prayers man for @SweetFeet_White and his family. — Montee Ball (@MonteeBall28) September 21, 2020

We all love you @SweetFeet_White. Lord wrap your arms around our brother and his family. https://t.co/747KEJwd6d — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 21, 2020

Praying for the family of James White. 🙏🏾 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) September 21, 2020

Prayers up for James White and his family 🙏🏿 — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 20, 2020

