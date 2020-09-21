Patriots, Tom Brady voice support for James White after parents' car crash

Jack Baer
Writer

New England Patriots running back James White was pronounced inactive for Sunday’s game, and the reason was truly awful.

White’s parents were reportedly in a car crash earlier Sunday. His father, Tyrone, did not survive. His mother is reportedly in critical condition.

White understandably wasn’t able to play against the Seattle Seahawks after being given the news, but his presence was still felt early in the game.

James White’s current and former teammates rally around RB

Patriots safety Devin McCourty opened Sunday Night Football with a pick-six, and immediately ran to the end zone camera to send a message.

“2-8, we love you bro,” McCourty said, referring to White’s jersey number.

Russell Wilson, the Patriots’ opponent on Sunday, also sent out a tweet of support to White before the game. The two were college teammates at Wisconsin.

Many more of White’s former teammates in New England and Wisconsin, plus some other NFL players, took to Twitter to support White. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was particularly effusive about a running back that caught many of his passes in the last six years:

