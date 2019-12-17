After Sunday's Patriots-Bengals game, Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon tweeted he wanted to ask Tom Brady for his jersey, but was "too scared." Fortunately for Mixon, Brady saw the tweet and granted his wish.

Jersey swaps have become the ultimate showing of respect in sports. So naturally, Brady has been a part of quite a few during his illustrious NFL career. Still, the six-time Super Bowl champion is missing one particular jersey that may come as a bit of a surprise.

During his Monday appearance on Westwood One, Jim Gray asked Brady whose jersey he most wants to add to his collection.

"That's a great question," Brady said. "When I first started, I wish that I would have got a lot of those because when I look back now I realize a lot of these guys are in the Hall of Fame. It is cool to have that memorabilia. Something that they wore and they went to battle with.

"Now, the swaps happen quite a bit. I have an Aaron Rodgers jersey. He's kind of a guy that I've always looked up to as a player, as a person. I don't think I have a Peyton [Manning] one. He's someone that I've had so many memorable games with. Maybe we'll exchange one year down the road."

"A Colts or a Broncos?", Gray asked.

"Either one," Brady said with a laugh. "Either one I'd be cool with. He was such an incredible player. And again, when you think about people that you played so long with and together and against, I'm just appreciative of opponents that we're able to line up against."

Considering the lengthy history between the two legendary quarterbacks, it's definitely a shock that no jersey swap has taken place. Brady needs only two touchdown passes to eclipse Manning (539) in the NFL record books, so that would seem like an appropriate time to grant Brady's wish just as Brady granted Mixon's.

Patriots' Tom Brady reveals one NFL player he'd most like to swap jerseys with originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston