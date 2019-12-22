Patriots' Tom Brady reacts to 'pretty cool' achievement of 11 straight AFC East titles

FOXBORO -- Winning the AFC East is not the primary goal the New England Patriots are focused on during the hot summer training camp practices in August, but when you win 11 straight division titles, it's OK to step back and admire an accomplishment rarely seen in any sport.

The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship with Saturday's 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. The only other team across the NFL, MLB, NHL or NBA to win that many division crowns in a row was baseball's Atlanta Braves from 1995 through 2005.

Tom Brady has been the Patriots' starting quarterback every season since 2001. If you exclude 2008, when he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1, he has won the AFC East every year except 2002.

"Yeah, I think it's pretty cool. It's pretty cool," Brady said when asked about his team winning its 11th consecutive division title. "It's hard to do, and it's a lot of effort, a lot of hard work, and a lot of people are just putting – day-after-day, just coming in, and sitting in these chairs and trying to do what's right for the team. So, it's a great reward. It's a great step for us, and it's great to control the ability to that, too. So, to win and know that you win the division is pretty cool. So, happy for us, happy for our team, and our coaches, and our families and our fans. And hopefully we can build on it and go play great next week."

The Patriots have guaranteed themselves no worse than the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs by wrapping up the division Saturday. They still haven't secured a top-two seed and a first-round bye because the Kansas City Chiefs could still tie the Patriots with a 12-4 record, and the AFC West winners own the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating the AFC East champs in Foxboro two weeks ago.

The defending champs can easily avoid that scenario, however, by simply beating the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 17 to clinch no worse than the No. 2 seed.

