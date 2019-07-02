Patriots' Tom Brady ranks No. 1 on NFL.com's 'top 25 quarterbacks of all time' list originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A lot has transpired since 2014, which is the last time NFL.com came out with its "top 25 quarterbacks of all time" rankings.

Tom Brady was ranked No. 2 behind 49ers great Joe Montana back then by NFL.com's Elliot Harrison. But over the last five years, the Patriots QB has added three additional Super Bowl titles to his résumé along with two Super Bowl MVPs and a regular-season MVP award. The soon-to-be 42-year-old also led the league in passing touchdowns in 2015 and passing yards in 2017.

Those accolades, along with Brady showing no signs of slowing down entering the 2019 campaign, have vaulted him ahead of Montana for the No. 1 spot this time around.

Harrison writes:

Although not known for stats, and Brady's seemingly indifference to them, he has managed to finish No. 1 in passing yards three times, touchdown passes four times and passer rating twice. Brady has also produced the lowest INT percentage in a season four different times in his career -- a truly rare feat. He minimizes mistakes without sacrificing production, then wins the important downs so his team wins in the standings, game after game, year after year. Brady is the NFL's top all-time quarterback, if not player. Yep. He is probably that, too.

Patriots fans certainly will enjoy Harrison's list more than Chris Simms', who ranked Brady ninth among current NFL QBs.

Rounding out Harrisons' top five QBs of all time are Montana, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas and Otto Graham.

Harrison isn't the only one to declare Brady the GOAT recently. Jets great Joe Namath said last week he believes Brady is the best to ever lace 'em up.

