New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't playing in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, but he still found a way to be part of the storylines during the showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

In addition to starring in a Hulu commercial that explained Brady's cryptic social media post from Friday, the 42-year-old veteran also was honored before the game as a member of the "NFL 100 All-Time Team". The "NFL 100 All-Time Team" series ran on NFL Network during the regular season, and Brady actually took part in the episode that focused on quarterbacks.

Brady posted to his Instagram a photo of him alongside the six other living quarterbacks who were named to the NFL 100 roster. Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh and Johnny Unitas also were selected, but all three have passed away.

Check out one of the greatest collections of quarterback talent in the picture below:

This post sparked quite a few comments, including one from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James that said, "AMAZING group of QBs to say the least! Sheesh!!"

Brady is the only active player in this group, and after the 2019 season ended in disappointment, you can bet he's going to be highly motivated entering the 2020 campaign. The only question is which team will Brady be playing on when Week 1 arrives.

Patriots' Tom Brady posts epic photo with 'NFL 100' QBs at Super Bowl LIV originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston