Patriots' Tom Brady passes Peyton Manning for 2nd place on NFL's career pass yards list

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is getting closer to owning another iconic NFL record.

The six-time Super Bowl champion moved ahead of former rival Peyton Manning on Thursday night for second place on the league's career passing yards leaderboard (regular season only).

Brady entered his team's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium with 71,923 career passing yards. He needed only 18 yards to eclipse Manning, and he picked it up in the first quarter on a 19-yard pass to running back Sony Michel. Brady passed Brett Favre for No. 3 on this list in last week's win over the Washington Redskins.

The pass that passed Peyton.



TB12 now has the 2nd most passing yards in @NFL history@TomBrady | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/DXZecYA6cL



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 11, 2019

The Patriots quarterback still has a few thousand more yards to go before owning this record. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is No. 1 with 74,845 career passing yards. Brees has not played for the Saints since Week 2 because of an injury, but he is expected to return at some point this season.

Tom Brady No. 2 on all-time passing yards list.

Brady isn't likely to break this passing yards record in 2019, but he could break the all-time passing touchdowns record. He came into Thursday's game needing 13 more touchdown passes to break Manning's mark of 539.

