New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has received many congratulatory messages from across the NFL this week after it was announced Wednesday that he's retiring from the NFL.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the latest player to chime in Friday morning when he took to Twitter to congratulate Manning on a "great career," and he even got in a Super Bowl joke.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn't won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Manning, of course, beat Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl on two occasions. The Giants ended the Patriots' undefeated season in 2007 when Manning led a go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII. Manning led the Giants to a fourth Lombardi Trophy a couple years later in Super Bowl XLVI with another late touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. He was the only quarterback to beat Brady in a Super Bowl until Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Brady did manage to overcome those two difficult losses to the Giants. He's won three Super Bowl titles (in four appearances) and a league MVP since 2014. His six Super Bowl championships overall are the most by any player in league history.

It's admittedly going to be a little weird next season when zero Manning quarterbacks are in the NFL. Eli and his brother, Peyton, had been two of Brady's top rivals since the Patriots quarterback became a starter in 2001. It's truly the end of an era.

Patriots' Tom Brady cracks Super Bowl joke in tweet congratulating Eli Manning on retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston