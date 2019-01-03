Patriots' Tom Brady could become first NFL QB ever to accomplish this feat originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has defied age by performing at an elite level in his 40s.

The veteran quarterback won the AP NFL MVP award last season and nearly led the Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl titles. His age 41 campaign wasn't much worse -- he threw for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as the Patriots secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.

Brady and the Patriots open their playoff journey Sunday, Jan. 13 when they host the second-lowest remaining AFC seed in the Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium, where the five-time Super Bowl champion will attempt to accomplish an impressive feat.

No QB aged 41, or older, has ever started and won an @NFL playoff game.



Tom Brady is 41.#FunFact !



— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 3, 2019

Brady became the oldest quarterback to start and win a playoff game when the Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round last season. He was 40 years and 163 days old at the time.

The veteran quarterback's longevity is legendary, and the Patriots need him to stave off Father Time a little longer if they're going to become the first team since the 1990s to reach the Super Bowl three seasons in a row.

