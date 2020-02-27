Patriots' Tom Brady could use this advice from Bruins' Patrice Bergeron

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron are more similar than you think.

Well, at least in the sense that both have spent their entire professional careers in Massachusetts.

But with the latest news that Brady is reportedly set to test free agency and may not re-sign with the Patriots, Bergeron noted that any athlete who is thinking of playing anywhere else but Boston should re-evaluate their decision.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"I don't think there's many places like Boston to be honest with you," Bergeron said following Bruins practice Thursday morning, according to WBZ's Joe Giza. "All the teams are always very successful and in it every time, and the fans are special. It's been a lot of fun to be in this position, obviously, for me, myself, I got drafted here and kind of grew up here. So, it's been welcome from day one and it's a very special place.

"It seems like it's the feeling every time guys come here. They seem to be very happy to come here and play under the fans that love the game, that know the game, know their hockey and are behind us. But like you said, it's a sports town and there's rich history here."

📹 Patrice Bergeron today talking about how awesome it is to be a pro athlete in #Boston and gotta think any huge name free agent who has played their whole career here and is thinking of going to play in some other city would be wicked mistaken to do so #WBZ #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/pQHoEfIP1A — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) February 27, 2020

It's been known for a while that Brady, number one, wants a raise and number two, wants the Patriots to give him some offensive talent to work with in order to help him win his seventh Super Bowl title. Oh yeah, and don't forget that thirst to prove he can win in another system other than Bill Belichick's.

Story continues

While Robert Kraft is willing to dish out the big bucks to keep his star quarterback in New England, it'll be extremely difficult for the organization to sign any big-name receivers while still re-signing key talent in Kyle Van Noy, Matthew Slater, and Devin McCourty among others.

If Brady places any value on the "rich history" of Boston sports that Bergeron mentions above, maybe he'll remain in New England. Honestly, though, does anyone truly know which way he's leaning? Probably not.

Patriots' Tom Brady could use this advice from Bruins' Patrice Bergeron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston