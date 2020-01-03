It's easy to scoff at the idea that expatriate Patriots are better equipped to go against Bill Belichick's program than other teams. But the evidence is too overwhelming to refute. From last Sunday back to Super Bowl Sunday 2007, the Patriots' past is pockmarked by defeats dealt to them by former employees.

One of the most resounding of those came last year in Tennessee when the Titans pummeled the Patriots, 34-10. The Titans scored 17 in the first quarter and 24 by halftime as Marcus Mariota picked them apart, Derrick Henry ran with relative ease and the Tennessee defense bottled up the Patriots ground game and teed off on Tom Brady.

After seeing what Miami did last week to the Patriots, there's really no reason for Tennessee to quake in the face of a Patriots team that just got pantsed by the Dolphins.

Patriots-Titans playoff preview from Tom E. Curran originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston