Patriots tight end Hunter Henry hints at status for Sunday

Hunter Henry hints at status for Sunday's opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday marks a new era of New England Patriots football. Will it include tight end Hunter Henry?

One of the team's several high-profile free agent acquisitions in the offseason, Henry missed the entire preseason due to a shoulder injury. But asked if there was any doubt about his status for Sunday, Henry seemed to imply he'd be out there for New England's game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

"I wouldn't say doubt," Henry said on a Zoom call, via Chris Mason of MassLive. "I'm just trying to get better every single day. Applying myself everyday and be ready to go come Sunday."

Henry said he'd made "a lot" of progress with his shoulder injury and added that he was excited to go out and compete with quarterback Mac Jones this weekend.

Henry never played a full 16-game schedule with the Los Angeles Chargers, topping out at 15 games his rookie year. in 2016. He missed the entire 2018 regular season with a torn ACL he suffered in OTAs that spring, returning in time for a playoff loss to the Patriots. Henry appeared in 12 games for the Chargers in 2019, missing some time with a knee injury and made 14 appearances for the team last season, sitting out LA's final two contests while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

