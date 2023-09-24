Patriots tie team record with 15th consecutive win vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots still own the New York Jets.

The Patriots defeated their AFC East rivals 15-10 in Sunday's Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium, improving their record to 1-2 on the season.

The result extended New England's win streak to 15 against New York, which ties a team record for the most consecutive victories versus a single opponent. The Patriots' other 15-game win streak came against the Buffalo Bills from 2003 to 2011.

Bill Belichick's team hasn't lost to the Jets since Week 16 of the 2015 season.

The Patriots' 15-game win streak over the Jets also ties the NFL's longest active win streak against a single opponent. The Kansas City Chiefs also have beaten the Denver Broncos 15 straight times.

The Jets talked a lot about their losing streak to the Patriots this week. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson even called it "unacceptable."

But the streak isn't over yet, and the Jets will get one more opportunity this season to end it when the Patriots host them at Gillette Stadium for a Week 18 matchup on Jan. 8.