Patriots make three moves on roster cut day

The Patriots have placed CBs Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on injured reserve. Also, backup punter Jake Julien has been waived. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 16, 2022

Like every other team around the league, the New England Patriots were tasked with cutting their roster down to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the team is placing cornerbacks Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler on injured reserve. And they’re also waiving backup punter Jake Julien.

It’s a disappointing turn of events for both Butler and Williams. Butler’s career had come full-circle with him returning to New England after playing for multiple teams.

Meanwhile, Williams was playing in a contract year after struggling during training camp and in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the New York Giants.

List

5 takeaways from Patriots' heated joint practice with Panthers

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire