Patriots work out three free agent punters with Jake Bailey on injury report

Patriots work out three punters with Jake Bailey on injury report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had a few free agent punters in for workouts at Gillette Stadium on Thursday as they prepare for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Here's a list of the punters who visited New England, per the league's transaction wire:

Nolan Cooney (Syracuse)

Sterling Hofrichter (Syracuse)

Corliss Waitman (South Alabama)

Why have three punters in for workouts?

Starting punter Jake Bailey was on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant in practice because of a right knee issue.

Bailey has not missed a game since the Patriots selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Browns is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Foxboro.