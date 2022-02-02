Patriots thank Tom Brady with touching tribute video

Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH: Patriots thank Brady with touching tribute video originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was an emotional Tuesday in New England as Tom Brady officially called it a career after 22 NFL seasons.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram statement. After not mentioning the Patriots in the original post, Brady responded to Robert Kraft's heartfelt statement by thanking "Patriots Nation."

The Patriots thanked their longtime quarterback back with a three-minute tribute video, which you can watch below:

Brady spent 20 of his 22 seasons with the Patriots, leading New England to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances. The 44-year-old joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020 and earned his seventh Super Bowl ring that season.

