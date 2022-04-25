Patriots, Texans swap late-round picks in predraft trade

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
  Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are getting draft week started a little early, agreeing to a trade that swaps late-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Texans are sending a sixth-round pick and seventh-round pick to the Pats in return for their fifth-round selection in this weekend’s draft, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Houston’s first pick comes at No. 3 overall in the first round, and they’re one of many teams with multiple picks Thursday night, picking again at No. 13 overall. The Patriots will make their first selection at No. 21 overall.

