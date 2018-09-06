Patriots-Texans injury report: Dawson downgraded, Michel, Hollister limited

Patriots rookie cornerback Duke Dawson did not practice Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Rookie running back Sony Michel, the first-round pick from Georgia who has been bothered by a knee injury since early in training camp, and tight end Jacob Hollister were also limited participants on Thursday.

Duke Dawson (hamstring) didn't participate in today's practice. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 6, 2018

Jacob Hollister (hamstring) and Sony Michel (knee) still limited. Ja'Whaun Bentley (illness) was a full participant. Ditto for Marcus Cannon (calf) and Nate Ebner (knee). — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 6, 2018

The Patriots open their season Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.