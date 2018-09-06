Patriots-Texans injury report: Dawson downgraded, Michel, Hollister limited

NBC Sports Boston Report
NBC Sports Boston

Patriots rookie cornerback Duke Dawson did not practice Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday.

Rookie running back Sony Michel, the first-round pick from Georgia who has been bothered by a knee injury since early in training camp, and tight end Jacob Hollister were also limited participants on Thursday. 

The Patriots open their season Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.

