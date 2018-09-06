Patriots-Texans injury report: Dawson downgraded, Michel, Hollister limited
Patriots rookie cornerback Duke Dawson did not practice Thursday after being a limited participant on Wednesday.
Rookie running back Sony Michel, the first-round pick from Georgia who has been bothered by a knee injury since early in training camp, and tight end Jacob Hollister were also limited participants on Thursday.
Duke Dawson (hamstring) didn't participate in today's practice.
Jacob Hollister (hamstring) and Sony Michel (knee) still limited. Ja'Whaun Bentley (illness) was a full participant. Ditto for Marcus Cannon (calf) and Nate Ebner (knee).
Texans having the same issue. Sammie Coates, Keke Coutee, Duke Ejiofor, Will Fuller and Whitney Mercilus all limited in today's practice. Hamstrings. All of 'em. https://t.co/2lY44IJOMH
The Patriots open their season Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m.