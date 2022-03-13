It will take a second-round pick for a team to wrest wide receiver Jakobi Meyers away from the Patriots this offseason.

Meyers’ agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the team is using a second-round restricted free agent tender on Meyers. If he signs the tender, he’ll play for $3.986 million and the Patriots will have the right to match any offer sheet Meyers might sign with another team.

Meyers set career highs with 83 catches and 866 receiving yards in 2021. He also caught the first two touchdown passes of his career.

While the Patriots moved to hold onto Meyers, they will not be doing the same with fullback Jakob Johnson. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Johnson will not be tendered and will become an unrestricted free agent this week.

Patriots tendering Jakobi Meyers at second-round level originally appeared on Pro Football Talk