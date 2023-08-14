Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffers training camp practice injury

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki was injured during practice on Monday. He suffered the injury during a one-on-one drill and had to be helped off the field.

He was favoring his right side when he got up, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

This could be a potentially big development for New England. The tight end was one of New England’s premier offseason acquisitions, and he is in line to serve as a key piece of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s unit.

The Penn State product caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season for the Miami Dolphins. New England hopes he can be part of a dynamic tight end duo with Hunter Henry.

Mike Gesicki suffered an injury today during a 1-on-1 tackling drill. Had to be helped off the field after being brought down by Jahlani Tavai. Tight end left practice and did not return. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 14, 2023

For now, the Patriots are forced to play the waiting game and hope it isn’t anything serious.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire