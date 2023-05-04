Patriots TE Mike Gesicki shares initial impression of Mac Jones

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki shared his first impressions of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones with the media on Thursday.

Gesicki comes to New England as one of the team’s big free-agent signings. He is coming from the Miami Dolphins after tallying 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season. He is looking to become a passing weapon for Jones, who is looking to have a bounce-back 2023 campaign.

Gesicki may feature into the offense quite a bit. New England reportedly views him as a pass-catching tight end as opposed to a blocking one. So far, the tight end has a positive impression of Jones, as he told the media on Thursday.

Mike Gesicki on Mac Jones: "Really cool dude, really cool personality. Love the energy and the juice that he brings out to throwing sessions. … Great arm, accurate, all that kind of stuff." — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) May 4, 2023

It will be intriguing to see what type of role Gesicki plays. He is a quarterback’s best friend with his athleticism and 6-foot-6 frame. Here’s to hoping it all comes together in New England.

More!

Nate Ebner relived this important play from 2013 season This moment changed things for JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bill Belichick WATCH: Robert Kraft video calls Mike Vrabel with Hall of Fame news

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire