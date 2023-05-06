Patriots TE Mike Gesicki shares admiration for defensive unit

Mike Gesicki has always admired the New England Patriots, even as an opponent. He was particularly impressed by New England’s defense as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The tight end tallied 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns last season with Miami. He scored a touchdown against New England’s defense last season, when the teams met on January 1. He had two catches for 18 yards and a score on the day.

Now, he is joining a New England squad that ranked eighth in the league in yards allowed per game. The tight end shared his respect and admiration for that unit.

“I think it goes back to the structure,” Gesicki said, when speaking with media members, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. “You know that the Patriots aren’t gonna beat themselves. That’s kind of what they’ve always hunger their hat on. So, that’s something that, going through film, all that kind of stuff, you know they’re disciplined and reliable — all that kind of stuff. And then, obviously, a lot of talent on that side of the ball as well.

“Definitely excited to not have to face them anymore and be a part of that team.”

Gesicki hopes to boost a Patriots offense that struggled in 2022.

However, the addition of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator should be able to help the 27-year-old tight end and others reach their full potential this time around.

At the very least, Gesicki will not have to face the Patriots defense in the regular season.

More Patriots News!

