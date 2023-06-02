Patriots TE Mike Gesicki primed for big role offensively

The New England Patriots offense will look a bit different in 2023, spearheaded by offseason acquisitions such as tight end Mike Gesicki.

The former Penn State star recorded 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins last season. He reunites with Bill O’Brien, who recruited him to Penn State.

Per a report from NESN’s Zack Cox, the tight end will be used in tandem with Hunter Henry in frequent two tight end sets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cox wrote:

Asked about Gesicki after Wednesday’s organized team activities practice, quarterback Mac Jones said he and Henry are “going to work as a pair,” suggesting new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien plans to frequently deploy both on the field together.

This is something we have seen before with O’Brien at offensive coordinator.

O’Brien managed to make Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez the best tight end tandem in the NFL in the early part of the 2010s.

Gesicki and Henry will have a chance to make the tight end position a key piece of the Patriots’ offense once again, and it sounds like it might be a focal point.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Patriots fans will love this Tyquan Thornton prediction from Mac Jones Another ESPN report links Patriots to star WR DeAndre Hopkins Mac Jones speaks on building chemistry with WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire