Patriots TE Jonnu Smith exits game vs. Packers with ankle injury

The injury bug continued to bite the short-handed New England Patriots during Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Soon after backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury, tight end Jonnu Smith exited to the locker room with an ankle issue. He left the game in the second quarter and is questionable to return, per the team.

The Patriots already were without four starters for the Week 4 matchup. Jones, cornerback Jalen Mills, defensive end Lawrence Guy and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers each were inactive.

With Smith out, Hunter Henry is the only tight end on the active roster. However, wideout Lil'Jordan Humphrey can be used in a hybrid WR/TE role.

Smith entered Week 4 with seven catches for 58 yards on the season.