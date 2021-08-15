Patriots TE Jonnu Smith exits training camp practice; Chase Winovich makes 2021 debut

As the New England Patriots begin preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles, the practice attendance list had several notable names on it.

Linebacker Chase Winovich made his practice debut on Sunday. In addition to Winovich, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, and David Andrews were all back at practice on Sunday.

In addition to those who were present at practice on Sunday, there was also a notable injury. Tight end Jonnu Smith was shaken up during his work out, with an ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The injury is not considered serious.

With the Patriots set to take on the Eagles Thursday, it will be intriguing to see how much Smith is used on game day.

As another week of practice begins, it appears New England is getting some reinforcements back.

