Patriots TE Jonnu Smith continuing to impress Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had high praise for tight end Jonnu Smith on Friday. Following the team’s 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team, Belichick talked about some of the things the tight end brings to the table.

Smith caught one pass for 16 yards on three targets in the team’s preseason opener. He is coming off a season for the Tennessee Titans that saw him record 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns.

As Belichick noted, Smith is more than just a receiving tight end. The coach is pleased in seeing that he can bring a little bit of everything to the gridiron.

“We’ve seen Jonnu for four years, and he does a lot of things well,” Belichick said Friday morning. “He blocks well. He runs well. He’s fast. Catches the ball well. Can run with it after the catch. He’s got a good set of skills and can help us on all downs, and I’m glad we have him on the team. “I think he’s a good player, and I look forward to working with him. It’s been great to work with him,” Belichick continued. “He’s got a good attitude. He works hard. He’s tough. Competes every day. Just keep trying to find ways to help all of our skill players be productive, and he’s got a good variety of skills that we can work with.”

With New England looking to get more production out of the tight end position, Smith should figure to be a big part of the equation.

