Patriots TE Hunter Henry has injury scare at OTAs

The New England Patriots appear to have dodged a bullet during Thursday's OTA session.

Hunter Henry, one of the Patriots' prized offseason signings, suffered an ankle injury while running a route during 7-on-7 drills and did not return. The 26-year-old tight end got the ankle re-taped but after testing it out, he watched the remainder of the session from the sideline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pats fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief as Henry's injury was only a scare and nothing serious.

Just a scare for Hunter Henry. Nothing serious. https://t.co/OU4usKcaev — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Henry has yet to play a full season in his five-year NFL career. In 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers, he missed the entire season with a torn right ACL. The following year, he missed four games with a tibia plateau fracture in his left knee.

Last season with L.A., Henry tallied 60 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

The Patriots will hold their final voluntary OTA on Friday. Their three-day mandatory minicamp begins next Monday.