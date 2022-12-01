Patriots TE Hunter Henry impressed with leadership skills of Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had an up-and-down 2022 season. However, his teammates have been impressed with the way he has handled things.

He has six touchdowns and seven interceptions in a year where he has struggled to find his footing. A new offense, injury issues, and a banged-up offensive line are just some of the things Jones has had to deal with this season.

The emergence of quarterback Bailey Zappe also made things interesting for Jones. Zappe came in after Jones suffered his injury against the Baltimore Ravens in September. The rookie from Western Kentucky led the Patriots to wins over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.

Thursday’s performance against the Minnesota Vikings was a bounce-back performance for Jones. He went 28-of-39 passing on the afternoon, throwing for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Hunter Henry in particular has been impressed with the leadership Jones has displayed through all of the ups and downs, as transcribed by Dakota Randall of NESN.com.

“I think it has changed, right?” Henry said. “Last year, you step into a role as a rookie. You kinda have to earn a little bit. You’re not just going to be a vocal leader all of a sudden. But I feel like this year it’s really stepped up. He’s a lot more vocal. Telling guys how he sees things so we can talk through things. That’s what it’s all about. We’re the guys that have to go out there and compete. He’s the guy that has the ball in his hands pretty much every play.

“So, I think his vocal leadership stepped up a ton. Just what he wants, what he sees, and communicating those things with us.”

The Patriots are going to enter a crucial stretch of games, as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Jones’ continued progress will be important for this stretch run, as he looks to finish the 2022 regular season strong.

List

3 crucial positional matchups to watch in Patriots-Bills game

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire