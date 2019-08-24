Patriots TE Ben Watson reveals feelings about Panthers DB Eric Reid on Twitter

As Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid awaits his expected punishment from the NFL for his dangerous late hit to the head of the Patriots' Ben Watson that has the 38-year-old tight end in concussion protocol, Reid has insisted the hit had nothing to do with the recent Twitter beef between the two.

Watson hasn't talked publicly since the hit, but he tweeted about it Saturday.

Hey sean. Yes I'm doing alright. Sucks to get injured on an illegal play. Thanks for checking in on me. What's up in bmore?! — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 24, 2019

Our Tom E. Curran tweeted his disdain for the hit just after it happened.

Reid had plenty of time to see that Watson was down. To cannonbacll onto him late and in the head/neck in a preseason game is ridiculous. https://t.co/slUF84vUvJ — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 23, 2019

That, of course, garnered a number of reactions, including a "like" from one Benjamin Watson, as this screengrab shows:

Looking back at the play (via a tweet from the NFL Network's Mike Giardi, above), Watson had already been tackled following a reception from Tom Brady. Reid, a 27-year-old veteran safety, was penalized for unnecessary roughness but escaped ejection.

Now, for the backstory between the two, Reid recently was critical of the Players Coalition as well as Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL. That didn't sit well with Watson, who responded with the tweet below:

Yes @E_Reid35 you are wrong! You know the work many of us including @MalcolmJenkins have done. No one entity owns this movement. We are all a continuation of the generations who fought before us. We need each other https://t.co/C154KIvD1X



— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 18, 2019

Reid has drawn multiple fines for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from a game for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last season. He also contends that he's been unfairly targeted for drug testing by the NFL because of his kneeling during the national anthem.

