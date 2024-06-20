Patriots TE Austin Hooper spotted at Tight End University

Veteran tight end Austin Hooper is apparently attending Tight End University in Nashville this week in preparation for his first season with the New England Patriots.

Tight End University was founded in 2021 by San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and retired former three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen. It is a summit for the position itself, as players like Hooper can bond and learn from their peers. There are also appearances by various legends throughout the summit, according to the official website.

Hooper signed with the Patriots in March as a free agent. He has the opportunity to be part of a dynamic duo with Hunter Henry, as the Patriots look to get their offense back on track.

Looks like #Patriots tight end Austin Hooper is among those attending Tight End University this week in Nashville. (IG: @te_university) pic.twitter.com/DhayiclcSs — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 20, 2024

The summit itself sounds like a fun opportunity for Hooper to fine-tune his skills by working out with some of the best in the game. Hopefully, that work translates on the field for a Patriots team that had one of the worst offenses in 2023.

