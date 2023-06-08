Patriots TE Anthony Firkser’s contract details revealed

The contract details for New England Patriots tight end Anthony Firkser were released on Tuesday.

According to KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson, Firkser signed a one-year, $1.08 million deal with the Patriots.

He comes to New England by way of the Atlanta Falcons. The Harvard product caught nine passes for 100 yards with Atlanta last season. His best season came with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, when he caught 39 passes for 387 yards and a touchdown.

#Patriots deal for Anthony Firkster: one year, $1.08 million — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 6, 2023

New England has a crowded tight end room, headlined by Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. Nevertheless, Firkser should help provide depth at the position, which could be important in Bill O’Brien’s offense.

